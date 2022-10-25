Red light camera program ends in Manatee County

Any remaining violations that were issued previously are now null and void.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Manatee County don't have to worry about red light cameras anymore.

County leaders announced Tuesday that its red-light camera program came to an end as the contract with the vendor expired on Oct. 15.

The company will no longer process payments and all mailings have stopped. Any remaining violations that were issued previously are now null and void, and the vendor isn't answering any calls to the number listed on the back of the notices.

"The closing of the red-light camera program does not affect other red-light violations issued by law enforcement," county leaders explain in a news release.

All traffic citations issued by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still in effect and can be paid at the county courthouse.