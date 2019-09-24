MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — While many Florida communities have taken down red light cameras, Manatee County commissioners are considering adding some.

The move comes after the sheriff's office asked for more to try to stop crashes.

Commissioner voted unanimously to approve the additions.

The eight cameras are for intersections at Bayshore Gardens Parkway and US 41, and Lockwood Ridge Road and State Road 70.

The county currently has cameras at eight intersections, mostly on the west side of the county.

Fines for red light tickets run $158.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter