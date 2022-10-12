Manatee County's animal shelter relocates 27 dogs for adoption, frees up space for other pets impacted by Ian

The dogs were relocated to New York, Vermont and Maryland.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Twenty-seven dogs from a Manatee County animal shelter were safely relocated to other adoption sites in the country on Wednesday.

The county said that the latest relocation freed up spaces at its shelter to bring in lost, disoriented or missing pets impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The 27 dogs were prepared by workers at the Manatee County Animal Welfare Palmetto shelter to go on the plane flying from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Some of the dogs landed in New York, Vermont or Maryland.

"With that transfer completed, MCAW staffers have been able to relocate 185 pets since the hurricane," Manatee County said in a news release.

There are reportedly 225 pets at the county's shelter made up of 98 cats and 127 dogs.

Staff members at MCAW work to maintain public health and safety through ordinances related to animals, promote pet ownership and adoptions, and reduce pet overpopulation, the county said.