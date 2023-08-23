Manatee County to resume repairing water main near Anna Maria Island bridge

Commuters can expect daily lane closures on the Manatee Avenue Bridge over Anna Maria Sound as crews resume repairs

ANNA MARIA, Fla. — Drivers in Manatee County can expect lane closures and periods of one-way traffic when going to and from Manatee Island. Crews will be resuming efforts to repair and relocate a water main along the Manatee Avenue (SR 64) Bridge starting Wednesday, Sept. 6.

According to a statement from Manatee County government officials, there is one phase left of repairs. Crews need to put up additional hangers to support the water pipe on the east side of the bridge. This is a job officials say can't be done at night due to safety concerns.

The lane closures on the Manatee Avenue Bridge are expected to happen between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. County officials say they anticipate the pipe will take two to three weeks of work to fully secure, but they will provide specific information on future lane closures as needed.

Officials recommend commuters take the Cortez Bridge to and from Anna Maria Island if they want to avoid the construction zone.