Manatee County reverses ban on retail sale of dogs and cats

In a vote of 5-1, county commissioners approved reversing the ban.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County commissioners reversed a ban on the retail sale of dogs and cats on Tuesday. The ordinance banning the sales was put in place back in 2021.

The decision to reverse the ban was made following lawsuits from multiple Petland stores. One of the stores is in Sarasota and the other in Bradenton.

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, one of the owners of Petland Bradenton spoke.

"Preventing a store like us from selling puppies from professionally licensed breeders in good standing with the USDA only opens the door for consumers to find puppies from unregulated sources," Neil Benecke said.

The Florida State Director for the Humane Society of the United States also shared her thoughts with commissioners during the meeting.

"Your local stores do purchase puppies from puppy mills and commercial breeders with animal welfare violations," Kate MacFall said.

Before the votes took place, the county attorney made his recommendation to reverse the ban. He said he felt like it would be an expensive and long legal battle.

Pinellas County banned the retail sale of cats and dogs back in June 2022, citing shelters filling up and the concern over the humane treatment of the animals.