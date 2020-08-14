Manatee County school board alters mask mandate

School Board members unanimously approved several changes to its mask policy.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School Board of Manatee County unanimously passed several alterations to its mask mandate during an emergency meeting Wednesday.

The changes are applied to a previously voted on and approved policy that "mandates all employees, visitors, and students wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth while on school property, facilities, transportation vehicle, including school buses and/or engaged in school activities," according to a release.

Now, those who need a break from wearing a mask can do so with granted permission and safety protocols in place.

Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said students who need a break from mask-wearing can ask their teacher for permission but must step outside or social distance to do so.

The same goes for teachers who can take a break from wearing a mask only if they are alone in the classroom or office or outside with social distancing in place.

Both employees and students are allowed to remove their masks while eating or drinking, but again need to social distance while doing so.

Another consensus the board unanimously came together on was students not being required to wear a face-covering during recess or during physical education classes. The only time the face-covering must be worn is while walking to and from those classes and activities.

Board members also voted that masks with vents are not appropriate, citing CDC guidance as a driving force behind the decision. On the opposite end, face shields were given the green light to be worn for students in Pre-K to 5th grade and for students with disabilities across all grades.

