Manatee County school board approves pay raises for all teachers, paraprofessionals

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School Board of Manatee County unanimously voted in favor of raising the base salary for educators and paraprofessionals on Tuesday.

The pay raise will now give teachers a starting salary of $47,500, according to the school district. Educators will also receive a $1,000 retention bonus if they began employment at the start of 2021.

Paraprofessionals will also receive a $50 per hour pay increase as well as a $1,000 retention bonus.

The salary improvements would be retroactive to Jul. 1, 2021, and apply to members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).