FHP: No one hurt in Manatee County school bus crash

The bus was carrying 34 students, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

BRADENTON, Fla. — No injuries were reported in a crash between a Manatee County school bus and an SUV Monday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 63rd Avenue East and 9th Street East, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The school bus, carrying 34 students, had a green turn arrow while turning into the intersection, troopers said. At the same time, a 38-year-old man behind the wheel of an SUV had a red light.

However, the crash report says the driver failed to stop and crashed into the front of the school bus.