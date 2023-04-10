FHP: No one hurt in Manatee County school bus crash

BRADENTON, Fla. — No injuries were reported in a crash between a Manatee County school bus and an SUV Monday morning.
It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 63rd Avenue East and 9th Street East, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
The school bus, carrying 34 students, had a green turn arrow while turning into the intersection, troopers said. At the same time, a 38-year-old man behind the wheel of an SUV had a red light.
However, the crash report says the driver failed to stop and crashed into the front of the school bus.
No one, including the vehicle drivers and bus riders, were hurt, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation.