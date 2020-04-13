MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — “You can’t do everything, but everyone can do something,” Adam Nowicki said.

Nowicki is a technology education teacher at Dr. Mona Jain Middle School in Manatee County.

It all started after he saw a post in his community that really tugged at his heartstrings.

“It was a post put up anonymously on behalf of health care workers and it was requesting any unused personal protective equipment that people had laying around that they would be willing to donate,” Nowicki said. “I knew I didn’t have anything so I thought well can I make something?”

He initially tried sewing masks, but that wasn’t quite his forte. So, he did some research on 3D printing options. That’s when he discovered he could 3D print medical face shields.

“You just feel so helpless, you know, so many people want to help, and I thought this might be a way I could help,” Nowicki said.

As an instructor who teaches classes involving this kind of technology, this project was right up his alley.

“I thought 'hey there’s these printers that are sitting at my school just not being used, maybe I could check them out and bring them home and do something,'” Nowicki said.

He said the school district was very supportive in letting him do this. He has five 3D printers running at his house now.

Each shield takes around two hours to make. It’s time-consuming, and with Nowicki and his wife both being teachers and having three kids of their own to take care of, he’s made it a family project.

“I have the little one help with putting the sheets through a laminator, I have my middle one do the hole punch and my daughter, who is 12, she helps assemble them as well,” Nowicki said.

He says it took a week to make 30 face shields. He knew at this rate, and with the need increasing, he would need some extra help. That’s why he posted a tutorial on YouTube on how to make the 3D printed shields and sent it out to his co-workers.

From there, eight other teachers from Manatee County jumped in to help Nowicki. He even got some students involved.

“I actually know of a couple of students who have 3D printers,” Nowicki said. “And, I have one who actually is up and running on his own and I believe he’s making a bunch of face shields for the VA facilities.”

Nowicki said he couldn’t be prouder, and with their collaboration, they’ve made almost 800 face shields. But, they’re not stopping there.

“There’s that personal mission,” Nowicki said. “I’d love to get over 1,000.”

The face shields have been donated to multiple medical facilities. Nowicki says he is not permitted to say which ones but says the feedback has been overwhelming.

“I had a message the other day from a healthcare worker and she said, ‘you’re literally saving lives’ and I don’t know if that’s true, those people in the trenches they are the ones really risking it all, so to be able to help in any capacity has just been super rewarding and fulfilling just to be able to do anything,” Nowicki said.

He says they’ll keep making these face shields as long as they’re needed. In the end, his hope is that more people will see what he and his co-workers are doing and will start printing shield for their own community as well.

