Concern and problems arise as thousands of Manatee County students look to switch over to in-person learning

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — In last Thursday’s Manatee County School Board meeting, board members voiced their concerns regarding more kids choosing to switch gears and head back to the classroom.

But regardless of concern, board members seem to agree, they want to keep a promise they made to students and families.

“We want to kind of stick to that promise that we made that at the end of the first quarter they would be able to change their mind,” School Board Member Charles Kennedy said.

That desire to keep a promise means parents and students could change their learning model choice for the second quarter of the school year.

Here are the options available for students:

1. Brick-and-mortar

2. Remote eLearning

3. Hybrid

Superintendent Cynthia Saunders recommended eliminating the hybrid method, forcing the 7,859 students currently in that modality to choose whether they go back to the classroom or shift to remote learning full time. That recommendation was quickly shot down by the board.

“The survey said that 30 percent wanted to return to school,” Kennedy said. “So that’s 4,200 kids right there and that’s probably a little bit of a lowball estimate because we have roughly about 20-25,000 families.”

“That was my concern with getting rid of hybrid because if we have a low end estimate of 4,200 coming back from eLearning and then we put another seven or 8,000 back on the school campuses as well, essentially social distancing would become impossible,” Kennedy said.

Superintendent Saunders was transparent and admitted that social distancing was going to be much harder to maintain with potentially thousands of students returning to campuses.

Saunders says another issue the district will face when students choose a different option of learning is scheduling for high school and middle school students.

“The secondary schools are creating completely new master schedules, so that means students and teachers are going to get bounced around a little bit,” Kennedy said.

“Parents are figuring out that if they change modalities, they might have to change teachers and so that’s caused a bit of friction,” Kennedy said.

Superintendent Saunders said there is also no way to guarantee that students, in some cases, will even have all the same classes they’ve been taking.

Another potential scheduling problem would come if only a small number of students stayed in the hybrid or eLearning programs. That could lead to a shortage of teachers or class offerings to meet the demand.

