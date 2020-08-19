They were at Ballard Elementary and Parrish Community High School.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The first two cases of coronavirus affecting people in Manatee County Schools have been reported after the district reopened.

Parents were notified Tuesday of COVID-19 cases involving people associated with Ballard Elementary and Parrish Community High School.

"These are the only confirmed cases reported in our schools since students returned Monday," the district said.

In each case, the school principals contacted the district's operations center, which initiated contact tracing at each campus. Sanitization efforts have also been conducted at each school.

In the case of Ballard Elementary, it was determined there were direct exposures to the confirmed case. Anybody who was directly in contact with the person who tested positive has been sent home to self-isolate for two weeks. The person who tested positive is also being isolated.

In the case of Parrish Community High School, it was determined that there was "minimal" direct exposure to the person who tested positive. Although, anyone determined to have had direct exposure has been notified and sent home to self-isolate.

Both schools are open.

A custodian previously tested positive for coronavirus before schools officially reopened to students, the district said.

