Manatee County Schools holds special meeting Monday to discuss COVID-19 safety policy

The district will discuss a rule adopted by the Florida DOE, which allows students to transfer if they experience to 'COVID-19 harassment,' such as wearing masks.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — One day before Manatee County Schools welcomes back students to the classroom, the district's school board has called a special meeting regarding recent recommendations from the county's health department and Florida Department of Education.

According to the meeting's agenda, the school board will meet at 10 a.m. at the Manatee County School District headquarters at 215 Manatee Avenue West in Bradenton. Public comment appears to be allowed.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Education approved a proposal that would allow families to use Hope Scholarship vouchers to transfer their kids out of schools that place rules on mask-wearing or other coronavirus policies that cause a child to experience harassment.

This allows parents to take their children out of public school and place them in another school, including either a private school or a school in a different district. Parents are allowed to do this if their child is being "harassed" or faces "discrimination" from the school's COVID-19 policies, which includes face mask mandates.

The Hope Scholarship in Florida allows K-12 students who have been "bullied, harassed, assaulted, or threatened" to transfer to another public school or enroll in an "approved private school."

The new rule falls in line with Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order banning schools from issuing mask mandates for students.

However, despite that order, several school districts in Florida have defied it, risking the potential of losing school funding.