MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A former registrar with a school in Bradenton resigned in October after an investigation determined he had traded sexual messages with a student.

According to an internal investigation report from Manatee County schools, the district first heard of the allegations against Ozanda Gray Jr. on Oct. 16. Gray is a former registrar with Horizons Academy and had been with the district for about a year.

According to the report, the student said he and Gray had been texting for about five months and that Gray had sent him a picture of a penis several months ago. According to a local newspaper, Gray denies sending the image. The report states Gray and the student had also gone to dinner several weeks prior.

"Many of their conversations were sexual in nature, however they both deny any physical relationship occurred," a district investigator wrote in the report.

After these allegations surfaced, Gray was placed on administrative leave and officially resigned on Oct. 18.

District investigators said they were notified that Child Protective Services would be verifying the findings from the report. The report states law enforcement is also investigating the findings.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 10News that the allegations are being investigated but no further information can be released.

The Bradenton Herald spoke with Gray this week, who told the newspaper his intentions were innocent but it was "dumb" of him to "be that open and friendly."

Gray also told the newspaper that the student was 17 years old.

