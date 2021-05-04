Manatee County schools halts bus pick-ups inside Piney Point evacuation zone

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As state and local leaders still have concerns of "catastrophic" flooding should an uncontrolled, complete breach at the Piney Point reservoir, Manatee County Schools is altering its bus routes.
Starting Monday, school buses won't make stops within the Piney Point evacuation zone, school leaders announced over the weekend.
Seven schools and at least 15 bus stops will be affected by the change.
If you have questions, school leaders ask you to call the SDMC Transportation department at 941-782-1287.
Palmetto High
Bus 1035
• 2405 113th St E
• 11209 Bud Rhoden Rd
• 105th St E & 31st St E
• Bud Rhoden Rd & 100th Ct E
• 34th Dr E & Moccasin Wallow Rd
• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 27th Ave E
Bus 1061
• Artisan Lakes Parkway & Mabry Dr (potentially)
Palmetto Elementary
Bus 1068
• 10301 Bud Rhoden RD
Palm View K-8
Bus 1061
• Reeder Rd & Piney Point Rd
Harvey Elementary
Bus 1048
• 100 Ct E & Bud Rhoden Rd
Tillman Elementary
Bus 651
• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 34th Dr E
• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 27th Ave E
• 2405 113th St E
• 10351 Bud Rhoden
Buffalo Creek Middle
Bus 1036
• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 28th Ave E
Lincoln Memorial Academy
Bus 574
• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 27th Ave E
- Water seen flowing from Piney Point reservoir Sunday morning
- Breach ongoing at Piney Point reservoir, leaders say, as crews try to prevent collapse
- Evacuations ordered over 'imminent' threat millions of gallons of wastewater could gush into Manatee County
- How long does COVID-19 vaccine immunity last?
- Why some Florida teachers aren't happy with DeSantis' proposal to give every teacher a $1K bonus
- What to do this Easter weekend across the Tampa Bay area
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter