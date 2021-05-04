Manatee County schools halts bus pick-ups inside Piney Point evacuation zone

Bus stops for seven schools are affected starting Monday morning.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As state and local leaders still have concerns of "catastrophic" flooding should an uncontrolled, complete breach at the Piney Point reservoir, Manatee County Schools is altering its bus routes.

Starting Monday, school buses won't make stops within the Piney Point evacuation zone, school leaders announced over the weekend.

Seven schools and at least 15 bus stops will be affected by the change.

If you have questions, school leaders ask you to call the SDMC Transportation department at 941-782-1287.

Palmetto High

Bus 1035

• 2405 113th St E

• 11209 Bud Rhoden Rd

• 105th St E & 31st St E

• Bud Rhoden Rd & 100th Ct E

• 34th Dr E & Moccasin Wallow Rd

• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 27th Ave E

Bus 1061

• Artisan Lakes Parkway & Mabry Dr (potentially)



Palmetto Elementary

Bus 1068

• 10301 Bud Rhoden RD



Palm View K-8

Bus 1061

• Reeder Rd & Piney Point Rd



Harvey Elementary

Bus 1048

• 100 Ct E & Bud Rhoden Rd



Tillman Elementary

Bus 651

• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 34th Dr E

• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 27th Ave E

• 2405 113th St E

• 10351 Bud Rhoden



Buffalo Creek Middle

Bus 1036

• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 28th Ave E



Lincoln Memorial Academy

Bus 574

• Moccasin Wallow Rd & 27th Ave E