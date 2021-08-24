Manatee County Schools extends mask mandate with opt-out

The extension was passed by a 3-2 vote.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County school district leaders on Tuesday approved the extension of a temporary mask mandate for students and staff.

It was carried by a 3-2 vote.

A temporary mask mandate was passed on Aug. 16 and was set to expire this Wednesday. Both students and staff have the option to opt-out of wearing masks. District leaders will revisit the mandate on Oct. 29.

During the first week of the 2021-2022 school year, Manatee County Schools leaders re-implemented last year's COVID protocols.

The decision was made after leaders evaluated the numbers and types of cases that have been recorded at schools in just the first two days of the new school year.

Old safety protocols that are coming back include: