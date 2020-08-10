Manatee School Board Members discuss changes to second quarter

Survey results could spark changes at Manatee schools for second quarter.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As the second quarter of the school year approaches, the School District of Manatee County wanted to know what adjustments they could make to do better. The district decided to release a survey to hear from families about how school has been going for their children.

They called it: "Family Back-to-School Opinion Poll."

Families that chose to participate had to answer 15 questions regarding the educational options available, safety concerns, computer access and thoughts on the second quarter of the school year.

The district will take the information collected and adjust for the second quarter. The School Board is holding a work session Thursday Oct. 8, to review the survey results and develop a timeline for next steps.

The school district had 12,539 responses to its opinion poll.

Manatee County school poll results 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

What other people are reading right now: