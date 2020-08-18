Manatee County schools will begin fall sports on Aug. 24

The district is still working out event dates for some sports.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County School District will begin practice for fall sports on Aug. 24, the earliest date allowed by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

The district, which has been developing plans to promote safety as students return to school from pandemic closures, said the first athletic competitions will begin in early September. Golf, cross country, swimming and diving will begin competitions on Sept. 7.

The first dates for football games and volleyball matches will be announced by the end of the week, the district said.

Manatee County's announcement comes the same day Pinellas County Schools announced similar plans. Pinellas County says it will resume varsity football games on Sept. 11.

