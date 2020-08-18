Manatee County schools will begin fall sports on Aug. 24

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County School District will begin practice for fall sports on Aug. 24, the earliest date allowed by the Florida High School Athletic Association.
The district, which has been developing plans to promote safety as students return to school from pandemic closures, said the first athletic competitions will begin in early September. Golf, cross country, swimming and diving will begin competitions on Sept. 7.
The first dates for football games and volleyball matches will be announced by the end of the week, the district said.
Manatee County's announcement comes the same day Pinellas County Schools announced similar plans. Pinellas County says it will resume varsity football games on Sept. 11.
- Forecasters monitoring 2 potential tropical storms this week
- 35-year-old woman vanishes in Pasco County, deputies say
- Man accused of driving more than 120 mph with a 5-year-old in the back seat
- Florida reports 3,838 new COVID-19 cases; Tampa Bay hospitalizations dip below 1,000
- 'We need accurate numbers': Hillsborough teachers create website to track COVID-19 cases
- Florida primary voting guide 2020: Polling locations, sample ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter