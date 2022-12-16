Scrap yard fire sends massive plume of smoke into Manatee County sky

Fire crews are on the scene in the area of Port Manatee working to put out the fire.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A fire started burning on Friday at a scrap yard in Manatee County, closing Harlee Road as smoke can be seen for miles.

No injuries have been reported, the county says.

Fire crews are on the scene at Aceros America Port Manatee LLC, which is off Harlee Road, working to put out the fire. County officials say North River Fire District is the lead agency.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office, which is also assisting in the effort to combat the fire, tweeted that operations at the nearby Manatee County Jail are "resuming as normal and inmate visitation remains open."

Back in April, a fire started burning at the same facility, and it took first responders more than a day to put it out. At the time, the business unit manager, Joe Bernhardt, said he believed a lithium-ion battery was the culprit.

In this case, there's no official word yet on the cause of the fire.

We are currently assisting North River Fire District with a scrap metal fire at Aceros America (13838 Harlee Rd.)



Harlee Rd. is currently closed, but operations at the Manatee County Jail are resuming as normal and inmate visitation remains open. #TrafficAdvisory #Fire pic.twitter.com/9VE2kYZzlM — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) December 16, 2022