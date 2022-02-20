Manatee County authorities searching for missing, endangered elderly man

Anyone with information on Coleman's location is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 87-year-old man last seen on Friday.

William B. Coleman, 87, was last seen walking away from his assisted living center, Inspired Living Hidden Lakes on 54th Avenue West in Bradenton, the sheriff's office says.

He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, khaki pants and a beige army veteran baseball cap. Coleman is described as 6-feet and around 140 pounds.

The elderly man suffers from dementia and is prescribed numerous medications, the sheriff's office reports.