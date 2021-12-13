Sheriff's office searching for missing man last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla — Have you seen William Ramirez?
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for the 35-year-old man who was last seen on Nov. 27.
Ramirez left his home on 8th Street Court East in Bradenton after an argument with a family member, the sheriff's office reports. While family says it's common for him to leave for a few days following a dispute, this time he hasn't reported to his job nor has he been in contact with any family members, according to investigators.
Ramirez also goes by other names such as Carlos Perez-Martinez, Luiz Ramirez and Juan Ramirez, authorities said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.