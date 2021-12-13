Sheriff's office searching for missing man last seen in Bradenton

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for the 35-year-old man who was last seen on Nov. 27.

Ramirez left his home on 8th Street Court East in Bradenton after an argument with a family member, the sheriff's office reports. While family says it's common for him to leave for a few days following a dispute, this time he hasn't reported to his job nor has he been in contact with any family members, according to investigators.