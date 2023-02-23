Sub-contractor working on Manatee County sewer line gets caught in trench

The man spent more than an hour trying to get himself out when he finally called for help.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spent more than five hours Wednesday night working to rescue a worker that was stuck in a trench.

This happened around 6:30 p.m. just off Moccasin Wallow Road in Manatee County.

Fire rescue says the man was working a sewer line when he somehow got trapped. The sub-contractor spent more than an hour trying to get himself out when he finally called for help.

The state of Florida authorized crews from Hillsborough County's technical rescue team to go out to the scene and lend a helping hand.