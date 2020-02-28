BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.
Investigators said somebody shot at two deputies. Law enforcement said the deputies shot back at the person and hurt them.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
