Sheriff's office: Man who threatened to kill girlfriend and her son dies while escaping deputies

He lost control of his car, ran off the road and crashed into two trees, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man who choked his girlfriend and threatened to kill her and her 1-year-old child died in a crash while trying to get away, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called just before midnight Friday to a home on Prospect Road, where a woman said her boyfriend threatened to shoot her and her son, according to a sheriff's office news release.

She reportedly ran out to a neighbor's home and left the boy inside with the man.

Sheriff's office deputies came up to the home where the man was inside but noticed him trying to get away in a car. He refused to stop when commanded, deputies said, and they had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Another deputy heard what was going on from the neighbor's home and tried to make a pursuit but "but could only close the gap to several hundred yards," the news release said.

The man would go onto Whitfield Avenue and west toward U.S. 301, where he lost control of his car, hit a bus stop, power pole and two trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the man choked the woman, beat her as she was three months pregnant and threatened to shoot her and her son to death. The baby was rescued unharmed.

Both did not immediately require medical help, the sheriff's office said.

