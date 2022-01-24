Silver Alert issued for missing 90-year-old Palmetto woman

Deputies say she was wearing a turtleneck and blue slacks with white stripes on the legs at the time of her disappearance.

PALMETTO, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 90-year-old Manatee County woman who hasn't been seen since she left her home Monday morning.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Marbara Lee Childress was last seen along Tropic Drive near 8th Avenue West in Palmetto. She was in her burgundy 2019 Ford Edge SUV with Michigan license plate END5040.

Deputies say she was wearing a turtleneck and blue slacks with white stripes on the legs at the time of her disappearance.

"Marbara has health conditions and is considered endangered at this time," a press release reads.