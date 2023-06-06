Beloved Manatee County PE teacher dies following St. Pete crash

Jeffrey Wilson was a P.E. teacher at Freedom Elementary School.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Manatee County School District is keeping the family of one of their teachers in their thoughts after he died following a crash over the weekend in St. Petersburg.

Jeffrey Wilson was a physical education teacher at Freedom Elementary School in Bradenton. In an update from the school Monday, Wilson was said to have no brain activity. He was later pronounced dead.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, near the intersection of Central Avenue and 3rd Street South. The person walking suffered critical industries, a spokesperson for St. Pete police said.

Wilson's wife, Ariane, was also hit in the accident, a spokesperson for the school district said. However, she was released from the hospital. Ariane Wilson is a kindergarten teacher at Freedom Elementary School.

The school released the following statement.

"The School District of Manatee County mourns the loss of Freedom Elementary School Physical Education Teacher Jeffrey Wilson. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the Wilson family and the Freedom Elementary School community."

The driver involved stayed at the scene and is under investigation. An area of Central Avenue and 3rd Street South was blocked off from drivers while police surveyed the area.

Many people who knew Wilson left comments on Freedom Elementary School's Facebook post sharing the teacher's impact.