Manatee County teen injured in golf cart accident reunites with paramedics who saved his life

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — After more than two months since his golf cart accident, 13-year-old Owen Lockaby was able to hug the paramedics who saved his life.

"I just feel lucky, very lucky, They saved my life and I am so thankful for that," Owen said.

The accident happened on December 12, 2021. Owen who is an avid fan of golf was riding in the back of a golf cart driven by his friend. They were riding in their neighborhood and not too far from home when tragedy struck.

According to his mom, the teens tried to make a turn when Owen fell off the cart and hit his head hard on the pavement.

"I got the call — my husband got the call first — and then we just both raced out to the neighborhood and when I heard he was going to be airlifted, I just collapsed, it was overwhelming. I thought we were going to a little fender bender like they hit a mailbox or something but I had no idea the magnitude of the injuries," said Tracy Lockaby, Owen's mom.

Manatee County Paramedics Nicholas Barion and Chris Roshka, as well as, EMS District Chief Christian Ellsworth responded to the scene.

"When the dispatch notes came in and after reading the dispatch notes, it sounded like the call was going to be pretty significant. So, we activated the helicopter early as a precaution and I showed up on the scene first and I quickly assessed the patient. I noticed the injuries were pretty severe and we activated the trauma alert which basically activates the appropriate hospitals and their trauma team," said Ellsworth.

"The call was very stressful and once we activated the trauma alert everything kind of went step by step," said Roshka.

"All the injuries he had there were very, very significant. We had to eventually intubate his airwaves and we then had to fly him out of the landing zone," Roshka added.

In the eight years he has worked as a paramedic, Roshka said he has not seen the outcome of cases he transported.

"It was definitely [a] different circumstance than I am used to seeing. Usually see elderly people but when you see a pediatric it is something that becomes very stressful. It's very good to see his outcome," he said.

"It's very nice to get to see him doing better, the call was very stressful. Being pediatric always adds a different element to it," said Barion.

Owen's mom said he suffered a fractured skull or what's called a closed head injury and wasn't responsive for almost 24 hours.

"I was absolutely terrified and for one I didn't think he was going to make it, because they kept telling me he should be responding and second which was more terrifying, even if he did make it what state would he be in," she said.

"I wasn't conscious of any pain, really I mean it's weird to see pictures of myself and with blood over my face and not remembering any of it," Owen said.

Owen's mom credits the paramedics' quick action for saving her son and their family wanted to thank them

"It was their quick response, being able to secure his airways, to intubate him, to do all those things right there at the scene and everything happening so quickly. If he lost oxygen to his brain, if he stopped breathing, without that I think we would have had a different outcome," she said.

Until the reunion, Owen only had photos from the hospital and knew what his parents told him happened that day.

He said hearing the paramedics speak about the incident and the state that he was in would help him plug the holes in his memory.

"It's so surreal, they have my memories almost. It just doesn't feel real and I am trying to be as thankful as possible. I'm never going to do anything like that again," he said.