Shooting investigation shuts down US-41 in both directions in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has a warning for drivers who may be heading home from work this afternoon.
Deputies say 1st Street (US-41) is currently closed in both directions from 17th Avenue West to 28th Avenue West. Detectives are there to investigate a shooting near 26th Avenue West and 1st Street.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anybody was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
