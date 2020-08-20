x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Manatee County

Shooting investigation shuts down US-41 in both directions in Manatee County

Deputies are asking people to find alternate routes.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has a warning for drivers who may be heading home from work this afternoon.

Deputies say 1st Street (US-41) is currently closed in both directions from 17th Avenue West to 28th Avenue West. Detectives are there to investigate a shooting near 26th Avenue West and 1st Street.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anybody was hurt.

Click here for the latest traffic information from 10 Tampa Bay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter