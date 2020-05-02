BRADENTON, Fla. — Thanks to Flight to the North Pole Inc. and an anonymous donor, a local family will receive a wheelchair accessible van free of charge.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells will help Flight to the North Pole to present the van to the lucky family.

“A generous couple donated their Braun Mobility wheelchair accessible van and $6,000 to Flight to the North Pole, knowing the vehicle would go to a family who needed it most,” the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The donors are part-time residents of Manatee County, whose lives changed in 2018 when they were severely injured during an aviation crash. Both relied on the use of wheelchairs and their van during months of recovery and rehabilitation.

“They wish to remain anonymous but want to express their support and best wishes to the family who they hope will get many years of use from the van,” the sheriff’s office said.

This donation is an extension of the annual Flight to the North Pole Christmas event providing good-will for local families dealing with a child suffering from life-threatening or special health problems.

“The mission is to continue these efforts to provide a measure of joy to a truly under-served population of children who may or may not live to see another Christmas, while also providing ongoing support with medical needs throughout the year,” Flight to the North Pole Inc. said.

