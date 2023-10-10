Manatee County commissioners vote to move forward with veterans affordable housing project

After an hours-long discussion and public comment, last-minute amendments were made to get the project started.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Board of Manatee County Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with an affordable housing project for veterans.

The matter created a heated conversation, including questions regarding misinformation sent to residents via email, text and letters. The nonprofit taking on the project, Tunnels to Towers, defended their organization and spoke down to the lies they said were spread about them.

The project will create 120 units of affordable housing on 66th Street West in Bradenton.

The count is entering into a land use restrictive agreement with Tunnels to Towers. Before the commission voted, some last-minute contract changes were discussed.

"If you guys will agree to Manatee and Sarasota [veteran residents] only, it's a hard yes and you got me," Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge said.

The attorney representing Tunnels to Towers said, "To the extent that we can do that by law, I think we can make that commitment."

After a long discussion, the commission voted unanimously to move forward with the project, conveying a $6 million county section of land to Tunnels to Towers. The project includes wrap-around services for veterans.

"The first floor of our complex will encompass 24/7 staff that will provide supportive services including case management, employment assistance, job training, benefits assistance," Tunnels to Towers Vice President Gavin Naples said, amongst other things.

Multiple residents spoke in favor of the project, sharing frustration over the misinformation that was sent out to residents. A few residents spoke critically of the project, raising concerns over what they say could be negative impacts of affordable housing for veterans.

The complex will include more than 38 homes and 84 apartment units. Tunnels to Towers anticipates doors will be open for residents by the end of 2024.