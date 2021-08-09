Manatee County voters approve school tax extension

The referendum renewal passed with 70-percent support.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a landslide vote, Manatee County voters on Tuesday agreed to renew the school district's referendum of one-mill property tax.

This means for the next three years, the school district will keep getting the additional $46 million revenue stream specifically earmarked for school program enhancements and staff salary supplements, recruitment and retention incentives.

The referendum passed with 69.27 percent or 47,206 total votes for the continuation. A total of 20,946 or 30.73 percent of people voted against the measure.

In all, 68,267 ballots were cast, making voter turnout 24.72 percent.

The added tax costs the average homeowner $175 annually.