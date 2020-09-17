x
Manatee County

Manatee County Sheriff's Office says fake website poses as official site

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has a warning about a fake website and needs you to report it.
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a fake webpage out there that is a spoof of theirs. 

The sheriff's office said the fake site is posing as the official Manatee County Sheriff's Office website but is not it. It's called manatee-sheriff.org.

The actual official for it is website is manateesheriff.com.

The sheriff's office said anyone who gets a call and directs them to make a payment to the fraudulent site should let them know and not make the payment. 

