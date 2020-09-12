Deputies rescue man who had been stuck in Bradenton creek for two days

First responders said the man was suffering the early stages of hypothermia.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Last month, Manatee County deputies rescued a man who had been stuck in a creek in Bradenton for two days.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office released body camera footage of the rescue.

Deputies said they were called out on Nov. 18 to Mike's Mini Mart in Bradenton after someone reported hearing a person yelling for help on the other side of the road in the woods. The store is near Bowlees Creek and Community Christian School.

Deputy Dwight Roberts trekked through a field and into a wooded area and found a partially-clothed man sitting in about two feet of water underneath a railroad bridge. The man said he was unable to move and had been stuck in the creek for two days.

The man, 44, said he had been calling out for help, but no one responded.

Deputies said the man is homeless and was trying to bathe in the creek but was unable to get himself back up because of a previous leg injury.

Roberts contacted EMS when he found the man, and he and other responding deputies lifted the man from the water.

Because of the wooded area, EMS was not able to reach the man with a stretcher, so Roberts and Deputies Brittany Carannante, Tara Burge, Ryan Emkey and Conner Gulash used a blanket to carry the man about 250 yards down the railroad tracks. Deputy Scott Fisher coordinated with EMS and helped the man after getting a wheelchair.

The man was transported by EMS for treatment. Deputies said his extremities were waterlogged and he was suffering from the early stages of hypothermia.

