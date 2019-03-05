The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered woman.

Jenna Williams, 34, was last seen Thursday while her husband was driving her to the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center for alcohol abuse treatment. Williams then got out of the car at a red light and started walking on University Parkway near Interstate 75, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Williams told her husband “I can’t keep doing this” and “I don’t want to be alive.”

She also has addiction problems and has made threats to harm herself in the past, according to the sheriff's office.

Williams was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark gray shirt and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call (941)747-3011.

If you have suicidal thoughts, contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

