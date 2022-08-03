Manatee deputies search for missing 67-year-old man

Elmer Westbrooks, 67, was reportedly last seen at his home early Wednesday morning.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say went missing early Wednesday morning.

Elmer Westbrooks, 67, was reportedly last seen at his home early Wednesday morning in the Trade Winds Mobile Home Park off of 14th Street in Bradenton.

According to the agency, Westbrooks suffers from a variety of health conditions and is possibly disoriented.

He was last seen wearing a faded dark blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes.