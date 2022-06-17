Manatee County deputy arrested, accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

He has been fired.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was also on active duty in the U.S. Army Reserves, was arrested Friday in Bradenton and accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend.

The sheriff's office says he has since been fired.

Investigators say 27-year-old William Fickey repeatedly contacted his ex who he knew wanted to be left alone.

"According to the victim and her family, their relationship which began in March of 2019, turned 'unhealthy,' and the victim broke up with Fickey in October of 2021," the sheriff's office wrote in an email. "Over the next several months, Fickey continued to reach out to the victim and made threatening statements, through a variety of means."

In a statement, Sheriff Rick Wells said Fickey ignored "numerous requests" to leave the woman alone.

“His actions are appalling, and his behavior is not expectable conduct for an employee of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office," Wells said.

The agency said an internal investigation and criminal investigation had both been opened.