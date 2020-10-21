Sheriff: Manatee deputy shoots man involved in 'gruesome' stabbing in Bradenton

The man and the person who was stabbed were both hospitalized.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Investigators say a domestic argument over unpaid rent turned into a stabbing and ultimately ended with a deputy shooting an armed man Wednesday morning in Bradenton.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office was first dispatched around 10 a.m. for a domestic situation in the 4300 block of 80th Street West. Deputies say a woman called 911 to say her brother was stabbing her boyfriend.

According to law enforcement, the first deputy arrived and found the two men in a struggle in a carport. When that deputy tried to intervene, Sheriff Rick Wells said the suspect turned around and pointed a gun at him.

From the deputy's perspective, Wells said the situation went very quickly from "someone that he believed had a knife to someone pointing a gun at him."

Believing there was an immediate threat, the deputy fired at the man, who has since been taken to the hospital. The person that man is accused of stabbing was hospitalized, too.

Wells described the scene as "gruesome" and said there would be multiple investigations, including the criminal investigation of the initial stabbing and the formal investigation that is standard when a law enforcement officer discharges a firearm.

The sheriff's office said deputies had been to the home previously and knew there was an ongoing rent dispute.

