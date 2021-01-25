Manatee County housing program offers more than $1 million to help those in need make home repairs

The funding is expected to help about 19 local households.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Homeowners who are considered low income in Manatee County can apply for financial help starting Monday.

County leaders said from Jan. 25, through Feb. 19, homeowners who qualify can submit entry forms to be eligible for funding through the Housing Rehabilitation/Replacement Program. The total amount the county said it has to offer through the program is $1.6 million.

The program provides low and very low income owner-occupied households with zero percent interest deferred payment 30-year loans to make code-related repairs to single-family homes.

The funding is expected to help about 19 local households. The deadline to apply is Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.

On March 2, a lottery-style drawing will be held to determine which applications to review first. Funding will be awarded to households that meet the eligibility requirements until all funds have been committed.

More information on how to apply and who is eligible can be found here.