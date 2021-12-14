Man faces DUI charges after cops say he crashed into 11 cars outside hospital

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Sarasota man was arrested after authorities say he crashed into 11 cars in the parking lot of Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton.
Police say 56-year-old Timothy P. McElroy was charged with 11 counts of DUI with property damage and careless driving.
Investigators say nobody was in any of the other cars, and there were no reported injuries.
Any witnesses are urged to call Bradenton Police Officer Ryan Vaughn at 941-920-8489 or email BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by dialing Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or sending information online by clicking here.