Man faces DUI charges after cops say he crashed into 11 cars outside hospital

The case is under investigation.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Sarasota man was arrested after authorities say he crashed into 11 cars in the parking lot of Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton.

Police say 56-year-old Timothy P. McElroy was charged with 11 counts of DUI with property damage and careless driving.

Investigators say nobody was in any of the other cars, and there were no reported injuries.