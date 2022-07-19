Manatee deputies search for missing woman considered 'endangered'

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 53-year-old woman who the agency says is considered missing and endangered.

Deputies say Susan Boucher was last spotted walking around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday along 49th Avenue East in Bradenton. Boucher was described as 5-foot-6 and 190 pounds with salt/pepper medium-length hair.

"She was last seen wearing grey shorts, a yellow top, and possibly carrying a red/brown purse," the sheriff's office wrote in an email.