Manatee Pride postponed due to COVID-19

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee Pride Festival is being postponed due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, event organizers say.
Specifically, organizers say, the postponement is due to cases and hospitalizations in Manatee County.
"Our priority is the health and well-being of our friends and neighbors, and we appreciate your understanding," the event organizers wrote in a Facebook post.
On social media, Manatee Pride organizers say the festivities have been pushed back to Mar. 5, 2022. The festival was originally slated for Sep. 18, 2021.