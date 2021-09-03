x
Manatee Pride postponed due to COVID-19

The festivities have been pushed back to Mar. 5, 2022.
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee Pride Festival is being postponed due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, event organizers say.

Specifically, organizers say, the postponement is due to cases and hospitalizations in Manatee County.

"Our priority is the health and well-being of our friends and neighbors, and we appreciate your understanding," the event organizers wrote in a Facebook post.

On social media, Manatee Pride organizers say the festivities have been pushed back to Mar. 5, 2022. The festival was originally slated for Sep. 18, 2021.

    

