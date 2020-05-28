Manatee County July 4th fireworks show postponed to Labor Day

The annual show over the Manatee River has been moved to Sept. 7 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those hoping to see a grand fireworks show over the Manatee River for Independence Day will have to wait until Labor Day.

Manatee County and the cities of Palmetto and Bradenton announced they're postponing the Independence Day show to Sept. 7 because of the public health crisis cause by the coronavirus. The county said the decision to move the date was made by the mayors of Bradenton and Palmetto along with County Administrator Cheri Coryea.

For the show on Labor Day, fireworks will launch right after the sun goes down, which in early September will be around 8 p.m. To watch the show, you can gather on the Green Bridge and on both sides along the Manatee River.



“Having this event on Labor Day allows us not only to be more safe and confident from a public health standpoint, but it also allows us to properly honor those whose labor kept us going through the COVID-19 crisis,” Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston said. “First responders, law enforcement, health-care worker and grocery store workers, for example – so many people kept on working through this crisis, and we are all grateful. This fireworks celebration is to honor them.”

Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant echoed Mayor Poston.

“We look forward to celebrating all our red, white and blue-collar workers this Labor Day, including the first responders, health care workers and business owners that have helped to sustain us during these unprecedented times,” she said.



"The annual fireworks display with our city partners is one of the most popular events for Manatee County residents on the 4th of July," Coryea said. "We appreciate everyone understanding that the celebration has been postponed in the best interest of public health and safety."



More details will be announced closer to Labor Day.

