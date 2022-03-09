Deputies investigate shooting between at least 2 cars in Bradenton

There were no reports of injuries.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on a roadway Tuesday evening in Bradenton.

Shots rang out around 6:20 p.m., though little information is known about the circumstances surrounding the gunfire.

It does not appear that anybody was injured. And, deputies are in the early stages of piecing together what happened.

Authorities were called around dinnertime for reports of a car going northbound on 14th Street West, with somebody inside firing at another moving car.

By the time deputies showed up, the cars had driven away.

Witnesses described multiple cars as potentially being involved, including a black Lexus, a green Dodge Ram, and a silver sedan. But, the details are vague.

"At this time, it appears at least two vehicles were involved that were firing rounds at each other," the sheriff's office said. "A pickup truck also traveling northbound on 14th St. W. was struck with a single round."

Whether there were two cars or three, first responders said somehow nobody was wounded by a bullet.

"This investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time," a sheriff's office spokesperson wrote in an email.