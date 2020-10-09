Manatee Sheriff SWAT team gets surprise visit from manatee

The sea cow swam up to the team while they were training in the water.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An up close reminder why Manatee County has its name -- the sheriff's office's SWAT team got a surprise visit from one of the county's namesake sea cows today.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office said the manatee was curious and wanted to see what the SWAT team was up to. They were conducting waterborne training when the unexpected visitor arrived.

"Our SWAT team was conducting waterborne training today when an unexpected visitor decided to stop by and see what they were doing!" The sheriff's office said. "Brings new meaning to #ManateeSheriff!"

Our SWAT Team was conducting waterborne training today when an unexpected visitor decided to stop by and see what they were doing! Brings new meaning to #ManateeSheriff! pic.twitter.com/WT28xUdPBm — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) September 10, 2020

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida manatees are classified as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act.

"Florida manatees are considered one of the state’s keystone species whose behavior can alert researchers to the environmental and habitat changes that may otherwise go unnoticed in Florida’s waterways for extended periods of time," FWC says on its website.

