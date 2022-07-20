x
Manatee County

Deputies: 15-year-old accidentally shoots friend in head while playing with gun

The teen was arrested while his friend remains in critical condition at the hospital.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County deputies arrested a 15-year-old boy they say accidentally shot his friend in the head while playing with a handgun.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on 14th Street East near 9th Avenue in the Sylvan Oaks area of Bradenton.

Deputies say they were initially told by a witness that a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head while holding a gun.

He was transported to Blake Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Further investigation revealed that the teen's 15-year-old friend was playing with the gun when it accidentally went off and shot him, according to the sheriff's office. 

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter. He was booked into the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

