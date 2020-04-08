17-year-old boy becomes youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Manatee County

The state health report shows a majority of the people who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Manatee County have been 75 or older.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy is the youngest person to die from COVID-19 complications in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials said he tested positive for coronavirus on July 30 and later died.

He had not recently traveled or had any known contact with a positive case, according to a state health report.

