The 18-year-old was last seen walking away from her home on Teal Trace in Bradenton, authorities say.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Marlee Hill?

Deputies in Manatee County say they are searching for the missing 18-year-old girl last seen Friday.

Hill was last seen walking away from her home on Teal Trace in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

She reportedly made comments about harming herself before she went missing.