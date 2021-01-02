School employees in Manatee County get their first vaccine shot

MCR Health offered the vaccine to all school district employees who meet the age requirement of 65 and over.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — “No more waiting,” Robert Hicks says.

Hicks has worked in the Manatee County School District for almost six years, and Monday he finally got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“I drive a school bus, so having this shot, piece of mind that's for sure,” Hicks said as the nurse gave him his injection.

Those who work in the school district are on the frontline and put at risk of exposure daily. But after today, Hicks says he’s feeling a little more protected.

"I'm very happy, and my family is very happy that I got this,” Hicks said. “Because you know, out there it's hard to get your name in the slot, and it's hard to wait for that phone to ring."

Hicks, along with more than 100,000 others, who are 65 and over, are waiting in the Manatee County vaccine pool. But to get an appointment, it's luck of the draw.

Thanks to the sharing of supplies, school employees in Manatee County no longer have to wait. MCR Health is offering vaccines to all school district employees who are 65 and older.

“It's critical for us to speed this up and really get it out and get it in masses to the community,” Patrick Carnegie, the president and CEO of MCR Health said.



The school district says all 304 of their employees who meet the age requirement, signed up to get their first shot either Monday or Tuesday.

"I signed up right away. And that's why I'm here. I got it! I've got proof it's right here,” Antonio Roman-Perez said as he rolled up his sleeve.

Roman-Perez is the program coordinator for the Manatee County School District Farm Worker Career Development Program.

"I’m having an opportunity, because of my age, to get it first so let me do it, let’s get this done," Roman-Perez said. "We all need to do it. The whole nation needs to get this thing done, and the sooner the better."

He says his experience at the MCR Health Clinic on the Manatee Elementary campus was fast and easy.

“Here at the office, they are wonderful. They really are,” Roman-Perez said. “Warm, professional, they know what they are doing, they take care of you right away and very friendly.”

Among those getting their first dose were teachers.

“It's important for teachers because there's a lot of cases in the county,” Jacqueline Jordan said.

She teaches at Anna Maria Elementary.

“I'll be glad when it's over and everyone's vaccinated,” Jordan said.

Linda Carnes was a Palmetto High School English teacher who also showed up for her shot. She was a little more nervous.

“Excited and curious too with how well it’s going to work and what my reactions will be to it,” Carnes said.

She’s hopeful it will truly protect her from the virus.

Carnes been teaching for 47 years now, but this experience is a new one.

“Most definitely added stress, especially with the kids, the online learning kids. Some of them could do well and others cannot,” Carnes said.

Because of the pandemic, she's done eLearning and is now on a leave of absence.

“I have really missed being on campus,” Carnes said.

She says the district is asking her to return to the classroom in the 4th quarter, so Carnes says this vaccine shot couldn't have come at a better time.

“Ready to go back to work and finish out these last couple of years in my teaching career,” Carnes said.

MCR Health says they should be done giving out the first dose of the vaccine to district employees by Tuesday and when it’s time for the second shot, they’ll start making appointments.