Deputies search for missing Bradenton child

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing 11-year-old from Bradenton, a news release reports.

Valentina Lopez was last seen walking out of her house at around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, deputies explain.

She reportedly showed no signs that anything was wrong or where she was going, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies say she has run away before but usually comes back on her own.