Missing Bradenton 7-year-old found safe

Officers say she had been last seen Monday night and was reported missing early Tuesday.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police say officers have found a missing 7-year-old safe near her home.

Isabella Gabrielle Houston had been last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday on 26th Street E near 13th Avenue E. Police said she was reported missing just before 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Isabella was described as being 4 feet tall, weighing between 75-80 pounds and having a light complexion and a bun in her hair.

Officers said she was believed to have been wearing a white tank top and black shorts with flowers on them. She is barefoot, according to police.

Anyone with information on Isabella's location or where she may was asked to call 911.