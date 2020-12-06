Have you seen Alissa? Police searching for missing 13-year-old in Bradenton

Police say Alissa Couch was last seen in the 1400 block of 19th Avenue West after leaving her house.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department needs your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Couch is described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair with pink/purple highlights at the tips. It is unknown what she is wearing.

If anyone has any information please contact Detective Yolanda Torres 941-932-9300.

